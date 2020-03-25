Left Menu
Development News Edition

Summer heat unlikely to halt coronavirus, EU body says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:24 IST
Summer heat unlikely to halt coronavirus, EU body says

Summer heat is unlikely to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and every country in Europe is forecast to run out of intensive care beds by mid-April unless it acts fast, the European Union's disease control agency said on Wednesday.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) cited research which it said suggests that the virus does not become less dangerous in hot and humid conditions, reducing hope that the northern hemisphere could get a respite when the summer arrives. "There is no evidence to date that SARS-CoV-2 will display a marked winter seasonality, such as other human coronaviruses in the northern hemisphere," the ECDC said in a report, using the name for the novel virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The document cited preliminary analyses from the outbreak in China which found the virus was able to maintain high levels of reproduction in tropical places with high humidity, such as Guangxi and Singapore. That "emphasises the importance of implementing intervention measures such as isolation of infected individuals, workplace distancing, and school closures," the agency said.

EXCEEDED CAPACITY Healthcare systems in Europe face a high risk of being saturated, the report said. Its model forecast that existing capacity for intensive care beds would be exceeded in all European countries by mid April, unless steps were taken such as boosting capacity and reducing the spread of the disease.

The ECDC revised up its assessment of the risk posed by the virus to the elderly and those with chronic diseases in Europe to "very high" from "high". It maintained its assessment that the rest of the public faces a "moderate" danger from the virus. Overall risks for countries are "moderate" if they take mitigation measures, such school closures, but "very high" in absence of such measures, said the report, which covers the 27 EU countries, plus Britain, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Authorities should provide protective gear and set up proper procedures to protect healthcare workers, who are increasingly exposed to the virus, and could further spread the disease to other patients. The ECDC said that in China up to 10% of total reported infections were among medics and nurses, far above the nearly 4% rate that has been reported so far in other studies.

In Italy and Spain, the two EU countries most affected so far by the epidemic, the rate is respectively at 9% and around 13%. The ECDC also cited scientific research saying the virus can survive up to 3 hours in the air, up to 4 hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to 2–3 days on plastic and stainless steel, although with significantly decreased power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Baijal assigns nodal officers to address grievances of providers of essential goods, services

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday assigned two officers as nodal officers to address the grievances of providers of essential goods and services, said ...

British national given HIV antiretroviral drugs to treat his coronavirus infection now tests negative: docs at Ernakulam hospital.

British national given HIV antiretroviral drugs to treat his coronavirus infection now tests negative docs at Ernakulam hospital....

Rugby-Ailing Bulls appoint World Cup winner White  

South African Super Rugby side the Bulls have appointed Word Cup winner Jake White as their new Director of Rugby, the team announced on Wednesday. White replaces Alan Zondagh after the latter resigned in the wake of a poor start to the sea...

Four killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing: police

At least four people were killed and seven others wounded on Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea shop near a security checkpoint in Somalias capital, police said. The bomber, believed to be from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020