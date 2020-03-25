Hungary bans export of coronavirus treatment ingredient

Hungary has banned the commercial export of hydroxychloroquine sulfate, an ingredient used in drugs for coronavirus treatment in several countries, the government said on Wednesday.

The ban applies to hydroxychloroquine sulfate and drugs containing the ingredient.

"As Hungary is one of the world's largest exporters of this ingredient, the protection and medical supply of the Hungarian population is now a priority," the government said in a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

