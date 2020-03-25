Tunisia coronavirus cases jump by around 50%
Tunisia has confirmed 59 new cases of the coronavirus, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Mekki said in a televised news conference on Wednesday, taking the total number to 173.
Tunisia has instituted a curfew at nights and a lockdown during the day in which people are only allowed out to buy food or medicine or work in some key sectors. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle)
