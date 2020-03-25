Russia's Manturov says next week non-working for all factories

Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday that no industrial enterprises would operate next week, and only those manufacturers involved in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak would remain open.

In an address on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin unveiled new measures designed to slow the spread of the virus, declaring next week a non-working week for many Russians and urging people to stay at home.

