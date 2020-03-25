Portugal government sees 2020 recession due to coronavirus outbreak

Portugal's finance minister Mario Centeno said on Wednesday that all scenarios pointed to a recession this year due to the impact the rapidly-spreading coronavirus will have on the economy.

"We are working on scenarios to return to normality, but we will always be talking about a scenario of annual recession," Centeno told a news conference. "It will be stronger the longer we take to return to the activity that was underway before March 15."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.