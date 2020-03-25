Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria lifts ban on entry of trucks en route to Turkey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:50 IST
Bulgaria lifts ban on entry of trucks en route to Turkey

Bulgaria on Wednesday lifted an entry ban on trucks from more than 65 countries, including many in the European Union, passing through the Balkan state en route to Turkey just few hours after imposing it, officials said.

Turkey imposed stringent coronavirus restrictions on truck drivers in the past days and slowed processing of truck documents, resulting in a 45 km line of vehicles on the Bulgarian side of the checkpoint at Kapitan Andreevo. Bulgaria lies on one of the main transport routes from Europe to Asia and Bulgarian media have reported many of the drivers, who have to wait more than 72 hours to cross into Turkey, do not have protective masks or disinfectants.

"The ban was lifted because at the moment the Bulgarian and Turkish interior ministers are holding talks to see if the traffic can be eased and a faster entry of the vehicles on our territory ensured," the head of Bulgaria's border police, Svetlan Kichikov, told reporters in Sofia. Turkey banned trucks from many European Union countries with large coronavirus outbreaks, saying they could enter Turkey only after spending 14 days in quarantine.

However, the new measures significantly slowed entry into Turkey and more than 1,200 trucks were waiting to pass, Kichikov said. Bulgarian authorities have installed chemical toilets at parking lots along the line of trucks. Volunteers from the Bulgarian Red Cross have started to distribute food and water to the stranded truck drivers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

MCI BoG issues guidelines, advises telemedicine practice to prevent transmission of infectious diseases

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a board vested with the powers of the Medical Council of India on Wednesday advised medical practitioners to use telemedicine while providing healthcare saying it can prevent transmission of infectious disease...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound further as markets await $2 trln U.S. stimulus boost

The dollar and global equity markets marched higher on Wednesday and were poised for a second day of gains following a coronavirus-induced selloff, though investors remained concerned about the pandemics economic impact.Hopes that an incomi...

US condemns in 'strongest possible terms' attack on Afghan gurdwara

The US on Wednesday condemned in the strongest possible terms the horrific ISIS-claimed attack on a Sikh temple and community center in Kabul in which at least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured. The statement of the Acting...

Manipur COVID-19 patient recovering very fast, says doctor

The 23-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur is recovering very fast, a senior health official said on Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai area in Imphal West district, had recently ret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020