COVID-19: Legal action to be initiated against landlords evicting doctors in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said legal action can be taken against landlords who are evicting doctors and paramedical staff from their houses. He said doctors and paramedical staff are saving those infected by coronavirus by putting their lives at risk and some landlords are mounting pressure on them to vacate their houses.

Sharma said this is a crime and in such cases legal action can be taken against the landlord. He said in these difficult circumstances, people should encourage the medical workers.

Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said some complaints were received about landlords evicting or threatening to evict healthcare workers involved in COVID-19 management. "Government has taken a serious note of it and a notification preventing such actions has been issued. Strict action will be taken under sections of Rajasthan Epidemic Disease Act," he said. PTI AG AD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

