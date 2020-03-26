Left Menu
Spokesman for U.S. Senator Grassley: Coronavirus bill language not 'drafting error'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 03:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 03:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Disputed language in the U.S. coronavirus relief bill about unemployment benefits was "not a drafting error," a spokesman for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Wednesday. The spokesman, Taylor Foy, said nothing in the bill incentivizes layoffs, "it's just the opposite."

Earlier, three Republican senators said the Senate should not vote on a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill until legislative language that they say would encourage layoffs is fixed or fresh guidance issued from the Labor Department.

