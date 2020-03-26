UK deaths from coronavirus outbreak rise to 463 as of Mar. 25 - Govt

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK have risen to 463 as of Wednesday from 422 on Tuesday, the British government said, adding that more than 9,500 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in the UK.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK have risen to 9,529 as of Wednesday, compared to 8,077 cases as on Tuesday, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.