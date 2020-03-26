Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's Stokes gearing up for IPL despite coronavirus lockdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 10:17 IST
Cricket-England's Stokes gearing up for IPL despite coronavirus lockdown
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says he is working hard to stay in shape for next month's Indian Premier League, even though he knows the tournament is unlikely to go ahead. Stokes is one of the 13 England players due to feature in the lucrative franchise-based Twenty20 competition, which has been postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, India entered a three-week lockdown period to minimize the spread of the virus, but IPL organizers have yet to call off the competition or delay it further. "At the moment my next competitive cricket is going to be in the IPL," Stokes told BBC Radio 5 Live. "That hasn't changed yet so I have to think I will be playing on April 20.

"I have to get my head around that I am playing even though in the back of my mind I know I am probably not. I have to build up and get myself physically in a position that if it does happen I am good to go. "I cannot take three weeks off and expect the body to be ready because it doesn't work like that."

Stokes, who would play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is spending a prolonged period at home after England's tour of Sri Lanka was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 28-year-old said England's players were shocked when the two-match test series was called off but that it was the right thing to do in the circumstances.

"When you put everything together in terms of where the world was with the coronavirus ... it was the wrong place to be at that time and everyone's health is more important than anything else in the world," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus says reducing wing production for three weeks

Airbus SE is reducing the production of aircraft wings for three weeks as it slows operations to put in place extra health and safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the planemaker said on Thursday.The move affects wing plants in ...

Evidence suggests density control measures working in slowing COVID19 hospitalisation rate: NY Gov

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that the strict social distancing and density control measures are paying off, as the exponential rate of hospitalisations has slowed but emphasised that still more needs to be done to control the spr...

Russia to ground international flights on March 27 due to coronavirus

The Russian government has ordered the civil aviation authority to suspend all regular and charter flights to and from Russia from March 27, the government said on its website.Russian airlines will still be allowed to fly to other countries...

Yemen's warring parties back UN call for truce

Yemens warring parties welcomed a United Nations call for an immediate truce on Thursday as the country entered its sixth year of a conflict that has unleashed a humanitarian crisis, rendering it more vulnerable to any coronavirus outbreak....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020