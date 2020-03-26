Left Menu
Development News Edition

An aspirin a day does not keep dementia at bay

In a recent study, researchers have found that taking a low-dose aspirin once a day does not reduce the risk of thinking and memory problems caused by mild cognitive impairment or probable Alzheimer's disease, nor does it slow the rate of cognitive decline.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 10:17 IST
An aspirin a day does not keep dementia at bay
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a recent study, researchers have found that taking a low-dose aspirin once a day does not reduce the risk of thinking and memory problems caused by mild cognitive impairment or probable Alzheimer's disease, nor does it slow the rate of cognitive decline. The study was published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Aspirin has anti-inflammatory properties and also thins the blood. For years, doctors have been prescribing low-dose aspirin for some people to reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke. However, there are also possible risks to taking aspirin, including bleeding in the brain, so guidance from a doctor is important. Because aspirin can be beneficial to the heart, researchers have hypothesized, and smaller previous studies have suggested, that it may also be beneficial to the brain, possibly reducing the risk of dementia by reducing inflammation, minimizing small clots or by preventing the narrowing of blood vessels within the brain.

"Worldwide, an estimated 50 million people have some form of dementia, a number that is expected to grow as the population increases, so the scientific community is eager to find a low-cost treatment that may reduce a person's risk," said study author Joanne Ryan, PhD, of Monash University's School of Public Health in Melbourne, Australia. "Unfortunately, our large study found that a daily low-dose aspirin provided no benefit to studying participants at either preventing dementia or slowing cognitive decline." The study involved 19,114 people who did not have dementia or heart disease. A majority of participants were age 70 or older. They took thinking and memory tests at the start of the study as well as during follow-up visits.

Half of the people were given daily 100-milligram low-dose aspirin while the other half were given a daily placebo. They were followed for an average of 4.7 years, with annual in-person examinations. Over the course of the study, 575 people developed dementia.

Researchers found no difference between those who took aspirin and those who took a placebo in the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, dementia, or probable Alzheimer's disease. There was also no difference in the rate of cognitive change over time. "While these results are disappointing, it is possible that the length of just under five years for our study was not long enough to show possible benefits from aspirin, so we will continue to examine its potential longer-term effects by following up with study participants in the coming years," said Ryan.

A limitation of the study was that only relatively healthy people were enrolled, and such a population may benefit less from aspirin than the general population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus says reducing wing production for three weeks

Airbus SE is reducing the production of aircraft wings for three weeks as it slows operations to put in place extra health and safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the planemaker said on Thursday.The move affects wing plants in ...

Moody's places Hyderabad Airport's rating on review for possible downgrade

Moodys Investors Service has placed GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltds HIALs Ba1 corporate family rating on review for possible downgrade. The outlook has been changed to a rating under review from negative. The rating action reflects...

Evidence suggests density control measures working in slowing COVID19 hospitalisation rate: NY Gov

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that the strict social distancing and density control measures are paying off, as the exponential rate of hospitalisations has slowed but emphasised that still more needs to be done to control the spr...

WHO 'very much' sided with China on coronavirus: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the World Health Organization has very much sided with China on coronavirus crisis, asserting that many people are unhappy with the global health agency and feel that its been very unfair. President T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020