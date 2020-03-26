Left Menu
Gujarat reports 3 deaths, total 43 positive COVID-19 cases

Gujarat has so far reported total of three deaths linked to COVID-19 and the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the state has gone up to 43, state health department briefed on Thursday

Gujarat has so far reported total of three deaths linked to COVID-19 and the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the state has gone up to 43, state health department briefed on Thursday. "Till now, 43 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in the state," Gujarat Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Jayanti Ravi told mediapersons here.

"The three deaths include one 85-year-old woman with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and the 70-year old man from Bhavnagar, whose positive report we got today. Both had comorbid conditions," Jayanti Ravi said. Earlier, a 69-year old male had died in Surat, making him the first death from COVID-19 in the state.

AS per data shared by the state health department Ahmedabad has15 cases, Surat has 7, Rajkot 4, Gandhinagar 7, Vadodara 8, Kutch 1 and Bhavnagar 1. Out of the three new cases, one patient has history of travel to Dubai, while the two others are cases of local transmission of the viral infection, the official added.

According to report from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India had tested 24,254 people as of 8 p.m. on March 25. The country is now in its second day of a 21-day lockdown that was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Additional 5 kilograms of rice or wheat, 1 kg pulses to be provided to 80 crore people: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that 8.69 crore farmers will get immediate help during the lockdown period through direct cash transfers in the first week of April. 8.69 crore farmers to be immediately benefited t...

India in touch with family members of Kabul Gurdwara attack victims: Jaishankar

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan is in touch with the family members of the victims of the cowardly terrorist attack at a Gurdwara in capital Kabul, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Twety-seven people were killed an...

Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says

Britain on Thursday said heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who has coronavirus, did not jump the queue for a test because his symptoms and condition met the criteria.Charles, 71, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week but is in ...

Free foodgrain, cash to deal with eco cost of lockdown; govt unveils Rs 1.7 lakh cr package

The government on Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to ...
