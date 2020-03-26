Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:03 IST
Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says
Prince of Wales, Charles (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Britain on Thursday said heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who has coronavirus, did not jump the queue for a test because his symptoms and condition met the criteria.

Charles, 71, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week but is in good health and is now self-isolating at his residence in Scotland with mild symptoms along with his wife Camilla, who tested negative, his office said. When asked why the heir to the British throne had a test while millions of frontline health workers have not, Britain's junior health minister, Edward Argar, said: "My understanding is that his symptoms, his condition, met that criteria."

"The Prince of Wales didn't jump the queue," Argar told Sky news. According to advice on Scotland's National Health Service website, most people with symptoms of the virus are simply instructed to stay at home and will not be tested.

"Generally, you'll only be tested for COVID-19 if you have a serious illness that requires admission to hospital," the advice says. Scotland's Chief Medical officer said there were clinical reasons as to why the royals were tested, and a royal source said that Charles had a test because of his age and medical history, while declining to give further details.

However, on social media, there was some criticism of the decision to test the royals when others had been denied testing because of a shortage. "We wish him well, but this is a national crisis in which we all have a stake and in which we all risk losing loved ones," campaign group Republic, which wants to abolish the monarchy, said on Twitter. "Now is the time for equal access to medicine. No exceptions."

Charles is not thought to have seen his mother, Queen Elizabeth, 93, since he might have become infected with the virus. She is at her Windsor Castle residence to the west of London with her husband, 98-year-old Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace said the queen was in good health and British newspapers carried pictures of the monarch holding a phone as she held her regular weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson remotely on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Additional 5 kilograms of rice or wheat, 1 kg pulses to be provided to 80 crore people: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that 8.69 crore farmers will get immediate help during the lockdown period through direct cash transfers in the first week of April. 8.69 crore farmers to be immediately benefited t...

India in touch with family members of Kabul Gurdwara attack victims: Jaishankar

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan is in touch with the family members of the victims of the cowardly terrorist attack at a Gurdwara in capital Kabul, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Twety-seven people were killed an...

Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says

Britain on Thursday said heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who has coronavirus, did not jump the queue for a test because his symptoms and condition met the criteria.Charles, 71, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week but is in ...

Free foodgrain, cash to deal with eco cost of lockdown; govt unveils Rs 1.7 lakh cr package

The government on Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020