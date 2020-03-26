Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Italian FA head refuses to write off the Serie A season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:40 IST
Soccer-Italian FA head refuses to write off the Serie A season

Italian soccer boss Gabriele Gravina is refusing to write off the Serie A season due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the league could extend into July and August if necessary. Italy has seen more coronavirus fatalities than any other country, with latest figures showing that 7,503 people have died from the infection in barely a month.

The northern region of Lombardy, by far the hardest-hit, showed a steep decline in the number of deaths and new infections in the latest figures on Wednesday, raising hopes that the epidemic may be slowing at its original epicentre. However, optimism was tempered by warnings from the south, where contagion and deaths are far less widespread but are rising steadily.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and players from several clubs have tested positive for the virus. "I don't give up easily," Gravina, the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), said in an interview with Radio Marte.

"As long as there is a chance, I will keep alive the hope of restarting the championships. I am aware that it is premature to think about a date, but we must think positively, also for the health of the Italians, and hope that this situation ends as soon as possible." There are 12 match days still to play, plus several outstanding matches, and Gravina estimated the league could be completed in 45 to 60 days. "If we are given the month of July and August, that could be the right period," he said.

He also stood by an earlier suggestion to use a playoff system to decide the league if there was not enough time to complete the original schedule, and said it could be a interesting idea for the future. "I proposed it only as a lifeboat. But for the future we'll work on it because, for me, it remains an interesting idea and I hope one day it can be shared by the protagonists, so as to give even more interest to Serie A". (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID19: MCA to donate Rs 50 lakh to Maha govt

The Mumbai Cricket Association MCA on Thursday decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to the Maharastra government in its fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik told PTI that the citys cricket body conducted it...

China reports 67 new imported coronavirus cases

China did not report any new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases rose sharply to 67 after the deadly virus was brought under control in its epicenter Wuhan, hea...

Additional 5 kilograms of rice or wheat, 1 kg pulses to be provided to 80 crore people: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that 8.69 crore farmers will get immediate help during the lockdown period through direct cash transfers in the first week of April. 8.69 crore farmers to be immediately benefited t...

India in touch with family members of Kabul Gurdwara attack victims: Jaishankar

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan is in touch with the family members of the victims of the cowardly terrorist attack at a Gurdwara in capital Kabul, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Twety-seven people were killed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020