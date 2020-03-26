Hungary wants EU to scrap duties on imports that help fight virus

Hungary will ask Brussels to scrap all duties on products imported from outside the EU that are used for protection against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday ahead of a video summit of the bloc's national leaders.

Gergely Gulyas also told an online news conference that Hungary rejected criticism of its draft legislation that would extend its emergency powers to tackle the coronavirus crisis. nL8N2BG6HR

