Bihar reports two more Covid-19 cases, total count six

Two residents of Munger district in Bihar tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to six, an official said. According to Pradip Das, the director of Patna-based Rajendra Memorial Research Institute the only testing laboratory for Covid-19 in Bihar - samples of 55 people who had come in contact with the man, the only one to have died from the disease so far, were collected and sent for examination.

Two of them-- a 40-year-old-woman and a 12-year-old boy -- tested positive for coronavirus, Das said. They are relatives of the deceased and lived in a house adjacent to his, Munger District Magistrate Rajesh Meena said.

The 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar who died last Saturday had comorbidity and was suffering from renal failure. He tested positive for coronavirus but the report came after he had died. All 55 people, who had come in contact with the man, were kept in home quarantine on the directions of health officials, who had reached Munger and collected the samples for testing.

The two who tested positive for the disease will now be sent to a hospital in Bhagalpur, Meena said. Other confirmed coronavirus cases in the state include three residents of Patna who are not related to each other.

Of these, a middle-aged woman, whose son had travelled to Italy recently, is admitted at AIIMS, Patna, while two others both men in their 20s, one of whom returned from Scotland and the other from Gujarat are at the Nalanda Medical College Hospital..

