Only three positive COVID-19 cases in Goa: Health Minister

Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, on Thursday stated in a tweet that there are only three positive coronavirus cases in the state and rejected reports that quoted a higher number. Rane also shared an image where a news channel stated that Goa has 33 positive coronavirus cases till now.

"This is an absolutely false news. We have only three positive confirmed cases in the state. Request you to rectify the same and not create unnecessary panic among the people," tweeted Rane. According to the Directorate of Health Services, the three positive cases are - a 25-year-old man with travel history to Spain, a 29-year-old man with travel history to Australia and a 55-year-old man with travel history to the United States.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. Till now, 42 have been cured or discharged and 13 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

