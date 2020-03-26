Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders to shield strategic firms from hostile interest amid crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:58 IST
EU leaders to shield strategic firms from hostile interest amid crisis

European Union leaders will on Thursday back plans to defend healthcare, infrastructure and other firms seen as having strategic role from hostile foreign takeovers, draft EU summit conclusions show. Listed companies worldwide have become easier targets as share prices have crashed during the coronavirus crisis, with vaccine makers and other firms that have emerged as crucial players in the fight against the virus attracting attention.

Leaders of the 27 EU states in a videoconference starting from 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) will agree to take "all necessary measures to protect strategic assets and technology from foreign investments that could threaten legitimate public policy objectives," according to draft conclusions of the call. The European Commission, the EU executive arm, issued guidelines on Wednesday to boost national defences against takeovers.

"As in any crisis, when our industrial and corporate assets can be under stress, we need to protect our security and economic sovereignty," Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said. Among the firms that should enjoy special safeguards are those active in health, biotechnology, medical research and "infrastructures that are essential for our security and public order," the commission said.

Brussels promised 80 million euros ($88 million) last week to Germany-based CureVac, a biotech firm which the EU executive said had developed new technology that could slash costs for vaccines and provide a rapid response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The move followed reports that the U.S. administration was looking into how it could gain access to the potential vaccine being developed by CureVac.

LASTING CHANGES? Under EU rules, states can already block takeovers in strategic sectors or impose supply commitments to meet national and EU vital needs. The guidelines are meant to make sure all available protective tools are used.

EU leaders will support Brussels' guidance, which chimes with a push last year from France and Germany to relax EU competition rules and facilitate mergers of EU companies in a bid to boost their size and defences against foreign raiders. "This will contribute to the EU's strategic autonomy, during the crisis and afterwards," leaders will say, according to the draft text, in a new sign the virus emergency may have lasting effects on how the bloc functions and its global relations.

Countries are already raising their defences. Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday a national shield could cover industries deemed of strategic interest in the case of epidemic, seismic, information technology or geopolitical risks. France has openly called for repatriating production lines that rely on global supply chains disrupted during the epidemic, which erupted in China, the world's largest manufacturer.

In a bid to reduce disruptions to supplies, EU leaders will pledge to do their utmost to strengthen the sustainability of global value chains and "to adapt them as necessary." ($1 = 0.9141 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Helpline for children suffering from stress due to

Amid concerns that children might suffer from depression due to the ongoing lockdown, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights WBCPCR has launched a helpline number through which psychiatrists and paediatricians would provi...

Raveena Tandon urges people to stay indoors, shares video message

Actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared a video message on social media urging everyone to take appropriate precautionary measures and to stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The 45-year-old star, took to her Insta...

‘All we have left is to hope and pray’: Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

Russian hostel manager Valerie Azure has spent the past three nights sleeping on the floor of a Malaysian airport along with her young son, after Southeast Asian nations sealed borders and cancelled flights in the wake of the coronavirus pa...

IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit Sharma

Swashbuckling opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL might be held once the situation related to the coronavirus outbreak settles down in the country. His remarks came during a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020