Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece calls for flexibility from banks during coronavirus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:49 IST
Greece calls for flexibility from banks during coronavirus crisis

Greece urged banks on Thursday to do more to support individual and business borrowers who have been regularly servicing their loans to soften the blow of the coronavirus lockdown. Finance Minister Christos Staikouras called for more flexibility from Greek banks, which have said they would offer individual borrowers hit by the coronavirus crisis a three-month freeze on loan repayments as part of relief efforts.

This move followed a decision to suspend loan repayments for businesses, meaning they would only need to pay interest and not repay any principal for six months. "Banks ought to act with a greater degree of flexibility, as they have started to do, towards the direction we have agreed," Staikouras said, citing the European Banking Authority's (EBA) detailed guidance on how banks could help borrowers in need.

"(The EBA guidance) will facilitate banks' decisions on their required effort to support borrowers with performing loans - businesses and households," Staikouras said. Greece has so far reported 821 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 22 deaths. Authorities have closed restaurants, bars, shops, playgrounds, schools, shopping malls, universities and gyms to stem its spread.

The EBA, which postponed an EU-wide stress test to 2021 to allow banks "to prioritise operational continuity", has asked supervisory authorities to make full use of flexibility in the regulatory framework to support the banking sector. Greek banks have been working to reduce a pile of about 75 billion euros ($82.65 billion) of bad loans, the legacy of a 10-year financial crisis that shrank its economy by a quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Highlights: India's COVID-19 relief package expected to benefit 80 crore people

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today a COVID-19 relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to help the disadvantaged population such as migrant workers and urban and rural poor.H...

I've trained hard during ban period, ready for comeback: Narsingh Yadav

The postponement of Tokyo Olympics to 2021 has handed Narsingh Pancham Yadav a lifeline and the dope-tainted wrestler on Thursday said he will make full use of the&#160;golden chance after the federation announced that it wont come in the w...

U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to a record 3.28 mln as coronavirus spurs mass layoffs

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that li...

Nancy Pelosi - 52nd House speaker of the United States turns 80 today

Nancy Pelosi who is currently serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives turned 80 today. She is the highest-ranking female elected official and the first woman in the history of the United States to hold this position...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020