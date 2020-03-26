Left Menu
Bank of England keeps rates steady, promises more asset purchases if needed

The Bank of England kept its key interest rate at a record-low 0.1% on Thursday and said it was ready to ramp up its recently expanded bond-buying programme further if needed to help Britain's economy cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The central bank, which rushed to take emergency measures on two occasions earlier this month as the government shut down swathes of the economy, said it was not able to precisely assess the size of the looming hit to growth. "If needed, the MPC can expand asset purchases further," the BoE said, referring to its Monetary Policy Committee.

"The MPC will continue to monitor the situation closely and, consistent with its remit, stands ready to respond further as necessary to guard against an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions, and support the economy." The BoE maintained the total size of its bond-buying programme - comprising mostly British government debt and some corporate bonds - at 645 billion pounds ($774 billion).

The central bank made two emergency cuts to its key interest rate earlier this month and boosted its bond-buying programme by a record 200 billion pounds. "The scale and duration of the shock to economic activity, while highly uncertain, will be large and sharp but should ultimately prove temporary, particularly if job losses and business failures can be minimised," the BoE said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8338 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

