Singapore reports 52 new coronavirus cases, total 683

Singapore reported 52 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 683 infections.

The health ministry said that out of the 52, 28 were imported while 24 were locally transmitted.

The city-state earlier on Thursday unveiled more than $30 billion in new measures to help businesses and households fight the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to push the bellwether economy into a deep recession.

