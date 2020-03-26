Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain extends coronavirus lockdown, in "war" to buy medical supplies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:11 IST
Spain extends coronavirus lockdown, in "war" to buy medical supplies

Spain extended its coronavirus lockdown on Thursday to at least April 12 as Europe's second-worst hit country fought "a real war" procuring medical supplies in an overheated Chinese market that officials said was rife with fraud and speculative deals. The death toll rose by 655 overnight to 4,089. That was down from 738 deaths the previous day when Spain overtook China by the total number of deaths since the outbreak began. Health Minister Salvador Illa cautiously told parliament the data "make us think we are starting a stabilization phase".

The number of coronavirus cases rose by 18% to 56,188, a slower pace than in the past few days, but health emergency chief Fernando Simon said that the start of mass testing for the virus would certainly boost new notifications of infections. "We are in a real war to get hold of ventilators, facemasks and quick test kits," government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told Telecinco television.

"All the countries are fighting to secure domestic production, fighting to get supplies from China," she said, adding that suppliers were failing to deliver on time. The government was also working to guarantee domestic production by converting some of the industry's capacity. Spain has ordered 432 million euros ($471.4 million) of masks, gloves and testing kits from China, and has turned to NATO partners for protective gear and ventilators.

A diplomatic source told Reuters prices had gone up ten-fold in some cases and Chinese firms were demanding payment upfront. A health authority source said there were queues of aircraft in some Chinese airports just to buy such supplies and middle-men often defrauded buyers. Spanish officials did not identify any of the unscrupulous sellers by name, but said they were usually smaller, private firms, so Spain was seeking long-term deals with reputable companies.

Parliament voted in the early hours of Thursday to extend emergency measures - including the lockdown that has seen people confined to their homes except for essential trips for food, medicine and work. "It is not easy to extend the state of emergency," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament. "I am convinced the only efficient option against the virus is social isolation."

Although the largest opposition party, the conservative People's Party, supported the measure, its leader Pablo Casado chastised Sanchez for what he described as a late and inadequate response, particularly the government's failure to provide medical professionals with vital equipment. While Spain's death toll is still well below Italy's 7,503, it has been rising at a faster pace lately, having soared 10-fold since Spain declared the state of emergency on March 14.

In Madrid, Spain's worst affected region, hearses continued to arrive at the city's ice rink, which was converted into a makeshift morgue after authorities said existing facilities lacked resources. Nursing homes, whose elderly residents are highly vulnerable to the disease, have been particularly hard hit.

An analysis by radio network Cadena Ser found at least 397 residents of such homes had died from coronavirus, nearly 10% of the country's latest death toll. The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the findings. Carmen Flores, head of patient rights group Defensor del Paciente, said the number "appears correct", urging the health ministry to provide its own data.

"Old people have been abandoned in an astonishing way," she said. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Additional reporting by Paola Luelmo, Jessica Jones, Clara-Laeila Laudette, Emma Pinedo, Belen Carreno; Writing by Andrei Khalip Editing by Ingrid Melander and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Bernabeu stadium to store coronavirus donations

Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be used as a makeshift storage facility as Spain faces an uphill battle against the coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday in conjunction with the countrys Superior Sports Council. Spain is s...

PIL in Delhi HC seeks evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh

A public interest litigation PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking direction to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA to evacuate Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh amid the lockdown imposed due to the menace of co...

Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges - source

The U.S. government is expected to bring criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several other Venezuelan officials on Thursday, accusing them of involvement in drug trafficking, a person familiar with the matter sa...

Boxer Amir Khan offers wedding venue to Britain's NHS

Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has become the latest sportsman to help in the fight against the coronavirus, offering his wedding venue for use by Britains National Health Service. Khan is ready to hand over the keys to the 60,000-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020