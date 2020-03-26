Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP coronavirus count rises to 21; 6 more test positive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:45 IST
MP coronavirus count rises to 21; 6 more test positive

(Eds: Updates COVID-19 cases) Bhopal/Shivpuri, Mar 26 (PTI)The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 21 with six more patients - five in Indore and one in Shivpur - testing coronavirus positive on Thursday, health officials said. The tally includes a Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, the officials said.

Among the five new cases in Indore, two are women, a government medical college spokesman said. Shivpuri district reported its second COVID-19 case.

Shivpuris Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr A L Sharma said a 26-year man, a resident of Khaniyadhana, about 80-km from the district headquarters, tested positive for the infection on Thursday. The man had gone to Hyderabad on March 13 and returned to Shivpuri two days later, he said.

Sharma said family members of the coronavirus positive man have been told to quarantine themselves at home and they will be monitored by health workers. Besides, the residents of the mans colony have been also told to self-quarantine under medical supervision, he said.

Earlier, the infected man had sought medical help through a video on social media. Following this, the health department kept him in the isolation ward of a government hospital. Sharma also informed that the mother and father of a 30-year man, the first coronavirus positive case in Shivpuri, tested negative in the medical reports received on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, five more patients admitted in Indore hospitals tested coronavirus positive, health officials said on Thursday. Besides the death of a COVID-19 positive person, a 47-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital here as a coronavirus suspect, also died in the wee hours of Thursday.

The 47-year old man, whose test report is still awaited, was earlier treated at the Ujjain civil hospital and was admitted to the Indore hospital on Wednesday with cough, fever and trouble in breathing, the officials said. So far, 10 coronavirus cases have been reported in Indore (including deceased woman of Ujjain), six in Jabalpur, two each in Bhopal and Shivpuri and one in Gwalior, they said.

Curfew has been imposed in seven districts linked to coronavirus positive cases. hey include Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Chhatarpur.

No positive case has been found so far in Chhatarpur but the COVID-19 patient from Gwalior had travelled to Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, they said. As a result, curfew was clamped in Rajnagar and Khajuraho towns of Chhatarpur district, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF asks G20 to back doubling of its emergency financing to fight coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday asked G20 leaders to back a doubling of its emergency financing capacity to strengthen its response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic that is set to cause a global recession in 2020.IM...

Centre asks states to allow inter-state movement of animal feed

The Centre on Thursday asked all state governments to allow the inter-state movement of animal feed and fodder during the 21-day lockdown as it was declared an essential item. In a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states, the Home Ministr...

Let's put human beings rather than economic targets at centre of our vision for global prosperity, cooperation: PM at G20 meet on coronavirus.

Lets put human beings rather than economic targets at centre of our vision for global prosperity, cooperation PM at G20 meet on coronavirus....

Aaditya Thackeray urges people to maintain distance at grocery shops

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday appealed to the people to maintain proper distance at grocery shops after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray permitted the stores to be open 247 in the state. Chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020