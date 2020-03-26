Pelosi anticipates bipartisan support for coronavirus bill in U.S. House

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expects that her chamber will approve the coronavirus economic relief bill passed by the Senate late on Wednesday in a strong bipartisan vote on Friday.

Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that the bill is about "mitigation" of the effects of the deadly global pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.