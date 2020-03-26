Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,000 Christian hospitals across India available for COVID-19 treatment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:53 IST
Over 1,000 Christian hospitals across India available for COVID-19 treatment

A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee offered its hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients, the Christian Coalition for Health on Thursday said its over 1,000 hospitals across the country with more than 60,000 beds can be availed for medical services pertaining to the pandemic. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organisation offered all facilities in Christian hospitals across India for coronavirus treatment.

Fr Dr Mathew Abraham, C.Ss.R, President of the Christian Coalition for Health and Director General of the Catholic Health Association of India, expressed the solidarity of the coalition with the government as it faces the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his letter dated March 26, Abraham stated that the coalition will work in the best way possible for the health and wellbeing of the people of the nation to fight the pandemic.

The Christian Coalition for Health has over 1,000 hospitals with more than 60,000 inpatient beds across the country. The letter, which was also signed by Dr. Priya John, General Secretary Christian Medical Association of India and Dr. Sunil Gokavi, Executive Director Emmanuel Hospital Association, informed the PM that preparations were already underway by the member hospitals to face the challenges posed by the contagious disease.

"Over the past weeks the member organisations have been holding coordinating meetings and webinars to help the hospitals for disaster preparedness for any eventuality of the spread of COVID-19 to the areas where the hospitals are situated," the letter said. "The hospitals are already working with local government healthcare officials in this effort against this pandemic. Member hospitals that are situated in remote areas are preparing handmade masks out of cloth and PPE made out of large plastic bags as protective gear for their healthcare workers," it said. COVID-19 has claimed 16 lives in India so far and the total number of positive cases has reached 694, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Empowering of WHO necessary for development of effective vaccines to deal with global pandemics: PM at G20 video conference on coronavirus.

Empowering of WHO necessary for development of effective vaccines to deal with global pandemics PM at G20 video conference on coronavirus....

Indian ex-slaves unite to inform unaware survivors about coronavirus

Slavery survivors in India are using WhatsApp groups to raise awareness about coronavirus among their peers in villages where many former bonded labourers are unaware of the pandemic.Survivor networks across several states are messaging the...

U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro on 'narco-terrorism' charges

The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of narco-terrorism, the latest escalation of the Trump administrations pressure campaign against the socialist leader...

IMF asks G20 to back doubling of its emergency financing to fight coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday asked G20 leaders to back a doubling of its emergency financing capacity to strengthen its response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic that is set to cause a global recession in 2020.IM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020