Punjab's first coronavirus patient tests negative after fresh test

Punjab's first coronavirus patient has been found negative for the infection following a fresh test and will soon be discharged from the hospital, said officials on Thursday. He was found positive for the infection after returning from Italy early this month and was later shifted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here.

Civil Surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said the patient, who earlier had tested positive, has shown significant improvement in his health. His samples were again tested for coronavirus and his test reports came negative, she said.

Patient, a Hoshiarpur resident, will be discharged shortly, she said..

