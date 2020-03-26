UK pledges 210 million pounds to global push for coronavirus vaccine

Britain pledged on Thursday to contribute 210 million pounds ($253 million) to the international coalition to find a vaccine against coronavirus following a virtual summit of G20 leaders.

"My call to every G20 country and to governments around the world is to step up and help us defeat this virus," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8284 pounds)

