Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil truck cargos fall 26% as coronavirus lockdowns take effect

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:11 IST
Brazil truck cargos fall 26% as coronavirus lockdowns take effect

Brazil's shipments of goods by truck fell 26% on Monday and Tuesday as coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in many parts of the country, according to data released by transportation industry association NTC & Logistica on Thursday.

Truck shipments of agricultural goods in Brazil fell 11.5% on those days compared to volumes before coronavirus lockdowns, although demand for grains shipments remains firm and is helping to compensate for reductions in other areas, NTC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Shops selling essentials in Uttarakhand to remain open for six hours tomorrow

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided to let the shops selling essentials in the state to stay open for six hours instead of three to stop overcrowding in market places. Shops selling essential articles will remain open from 7 am t...

One more tests positive for Covid-19 in J-K

One more person tested positive for the coronavirus in Jammus Rajouri district, said an official on Thursday. Another COVID-19 positive case was reported just now a patient from Rajouri district in Jammu. The patient has a history of close ...

73-yr-old corona-positive man dies in Bhilwara, corona count rises to 43: Official

A&#160;73-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in coma due to kidney failure in Rajasthans Bhilwara district, died on Thursday while five more persons tested positive for the COVID-19, taking the total number of in...

Yemen warring parties back UN truce call, as US starts aid reduction

Yemens warring parties welcomed a U.N. call for an immediate truce on Thursday as the country entered its sixth year of a conflict that has unleashed a humanitarian crisis, rendering it more vulnerable to any coronavirus outbreak.A Saudi-le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020