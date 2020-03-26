Brazil truck cargos fall 26% as coronavirus lockdowns take effect

Brazil's shipments of goods by truck fell 26% on Monday and Tuesday as coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in many parts of the country, according to data released by transportation industry association NTC & Logistica on Thursday.

Truck shipments of agricultural goods in Brazil fell 11.5% on those days compared to volumes before coronavirus lockdowns, although demand for grains shipments remains firm and is helping to compensate for reductions in other areas, NTC said.

