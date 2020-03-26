Left Menu
Development News Edition

German asparagus season faces peril as coronavirus shuts out pickers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:32 IST
German asparagus season faces peril as coronavirus shuts out pickers

German growers of white asparagus, an expensive delicacy savoured by food lovers in spring, fear this year's harvest may go to waste as coronavirus lockdowns shut out seasonal pickers from Eastern Europe. Ernst-August Winkelmann, whose farm in Beelitz southwest of Berlin produces about 6,000 tons of asparagus each season, says he is short of 500 pickers and risks having no choice but to leave the finger-thick white spears to rot in the soil.

Most of his seasonal workers come from Romania and Poland. The interior ministry on Wednesday said it was imposing an indefinite entry ban on fruit and vegetable pickers in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. "The decision is wrong on many levels," said Winkelmann. "We rely on those people for a living. We also have very high hygiene standards, we house our workers in separate facilities and they live on the farm. So the risk is low."

Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner acknowledged on Thursday that Germany won't be able to replace the almost 300,000 seasonal agricultural workers, most of whom come from eastern European countries. "The staffing situation is very tight along the full length of the food supply chain," she told a news conference. "Supplies of labour from neighbouring countries have shrunk, sometimes very sharply, with slaughterhouses, meatpackers and dairies particularly seriously affected."

Highlighting the importance of asparagus in German culture, the mass-selling Bild newspaper raised the possibility of drafting soldiers to help with picking the vegetable, which is typically served drenched in butter or with Hollandaise sauce, schnitzel and potatoes. Germans are famed for their love of white asparagus rather than the more common green variety. At Winkelmann's farm, 95% of the harvest if of the white variety.

"We've been getting calls from people saying they want to volunteer and come help us," said Winkelmann. "It is heartening but we need to train these people and time is pressing we need to start picking now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rises to 27

Bhopal, Mar 26 PTIThe number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 27 on Thursday. The death toll of COVID patients in the state also increased to two, with a man who had died in Indore on Wednesdsay testing positive for the diseas...

UK throws lifeline to self-employed hit by coronavirus

The British government will pay grants to self-employed people who have lost their livelihoods because of the coronavirus lockdown, further extending an unprecedented package of measures to prevent the economy from collapsing.Finance minist...

World powers vow united front on virus as death toll mounts

World leaders on Thursday promised 5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 21,000 people and shut down huge swathes of the globe. From New York to Paris to New Delhi life has ground to ...

Democratic group defies Trump, ramps up ad blasting coronavirus response

Democratic super PAC Priorities USA said on Thursday it planned to expand its use of an advertisement critical of President Donald Trumps response to the coronavirus pandemic despite the Trump re-election campaigns efforts to stop it.Trumps...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020