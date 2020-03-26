FACTBOX-How do Britain's grants for the self-employed work?

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a system of grants to support self-employed people who are losing income because of the coronavirus. Here's how the grants will work.

HOW MUCH DO YOU GET? Self-employed people will be eligible to taxable grants of 80% of their average monthly profits over the last three years, up to 2,500 pounds per month.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE? Anyone who gets the majority of their income from self-employment with trading profits of up to 50,000 pounds is eligible. Sunak said that 95% of people who are majority self-employed will benefit from the scheme.

WHEN WILL THE MONEY BE AVAILABLE? The grants will be paid in June and cover the months of March, April and May.

