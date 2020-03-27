Macron told EU leaders "survival of European project" at stake in virus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron warned his fellow European Union leaders on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak risked undoing the bloc's central pillars such as its no-border zone if they failed to show solidarity in this crisis, a diplomat said.

"What's at stake is the survival of the European project," he told the 26 other leaders in a conference call, according to a French diplomat. "The risk we are facing is the death of Schengen," Macron added, according to the same source.

