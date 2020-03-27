Left Menu
Several COVID-19 positive cases across India

Several positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from different parts of the country on Thursday.

Several COVID-19 positive cases across India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Several positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from different parts of the country on Thursday. Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, taking the total positive cases in the state to 43, according to Rajasthan Health Department. Curfew has been imposed in one km radius of the person who tested positive in Ramganj area of Jaipur as it is a highly congested area.

According to Rajasthan Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, intense contact tracing has started. Meanwhile, a COVID-19 positive person has died in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. He had comorbid conditions including diseases relating to kidney and blood pressure.

Earlier on Thursday, one more person tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, taking a total number of cases in the state to 11. According to the Andhra Pradesh Health Department, the latest person to have tested positive has a history of travel to Stockholm, Sweden. He is currently admitted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

On the other hand, five people in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have been tested positive for COVID-19 while one in Ujjain. According to the Odisha Department of Health & Family Welfare, one more sample has tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The number of positive cases in Odisha is now 3 and all of them were reported from Bhubaneswar.

In Maharashtra, five more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of which three were reported from Sangli and one each from Kolhapur and Pune, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 130. The first COVID-19 positive case in Amritsar, Punjab who was placed in isolation at Guru Nanak Dev hospital has tested negative now and will be discharged on March 27, Shivdular Singh Dhillon, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner said. The person had a travel history to Italy.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

