2 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count reaches 45

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bhilwara, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 45, officials said on Friday. "Two new coronavirus positive cases reported in Bhilwara. Both are close relatives of the person who was tested positive and died last evening, due to prevailing comorbid conditions. Total positive cases rise to 45 in the state," said Rajasthan Health Department.

According to the Health Department, the COVID-19 patient died due to dysfunctional kidney including other complications and not due to the disease. "The person had co-morbidity in terms of high-BP and kidney problems. As per Bhilwara's health authorities, he died because of dysfunctional kidney and other complications," the state health department had said.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country rises to 724 (including 66 cured/discharged persons and 17 deaths), informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

