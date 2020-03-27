Coronavirus: BSP MP extends financial assistance from his MPLADS fund
BSP MP Afzal Ansari has extended financial assistance of Rs 39. 50 lakhs from his MPLADS fund for strengthening the medical infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the district magistrate, the MP from Ghazipur has said that the amount can be used to purchase infrared thermometers, protective equipment kits, portable ventilators, gloves, hand sanitizers among others. The BSP MP has also sought permission to allow coronavirus test in Gazipur and in such a case allow purchase of testing kids from his fund.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BSP
- Ghazipur
- MPLADS
- Uttar Pradesh
- Gazipur
ALSO READ
MP: Independents, SP, BSP legislators with us, says BJP MLA
BSP MP Afzal Ansari allocates Rs 39.50 lakh from MPLAD to combat COVID-19
Former BSP MP Dumpy to self-isolate at Uttarakhand farmhouse
COVID-19: BSP MP moves adjournment motion in LS over inadequate protective equipment in hospitals
Combatting COVID-19: MP releases funds for Ballia, Ghazipur