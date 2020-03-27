Coronavirus: BSP MP extends financial assistance from his MPLADS fund

BSP MP Afzal Ansari has extended financial assistance of Rs 39. 50 lakhs from his MPLADS fund for strengthening the medical infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the district magistrate, the MP from Ghazipur has said that the amount can be used to purchase infrared thermometers, protective equipment kits, portable ventilators, gloves, hand sanitizers among others. The BSP MP has also sought permission to allow coronavirus test in Gazipur and in such a case allow purchase of testing kids from his fund.

