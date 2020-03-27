ABN Amro extends payment freezes on business loans to more firms

Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Friday it would offer more businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak the opportunity to delay payments on their loans. ABN said principal and interest payments of clients with a credit facility of up to 50 million euros ($55.2 million) would not be collected from April until September.

It said that about 2,500 companies which hold around 40% of ABN commercial bank's total loan portfolio of 42.6 billion euros would be helped by these new measures. Dutch banks including ABN said last week they would grant delays on payments on loans up to 2.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.