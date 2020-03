Hungary PM imposes lockdown, sees coronavirus peak by July

Hungary is imposing a two-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, which is expected to peak in the country in June or July, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Citizens will be allowed to shop and take limited exercise outside during the lockdown, which starts on Saturday, but people should keep their distance from each other and restrictions will be enforced by police, who will have powers to levy fines for non-compliance, Orban public radio. The government will present a post-outbreak action plan for the economy in the first or second week of April, he added.

Hungary has recorded 300 cases of the coronavirus, and 10 deaths. Orban has said the actual number of cases is probably much higher. ($1 = 320.8500 forints)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

