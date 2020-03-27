With 884 deaths, the US sixth in COVID 19 casualties

The United States of America has now become the sixth country of the world in terms of the number of deaths. According to the data with the World Health Organization (WHO), the USA has so far reported 884 death while 63,570 were infected with the virus by March 26, 18.00 CET. China, where the virus was originated has now slipped to the third position in terms of casualties.

The number of deaths due to COVID 19 in the top six countries of the world are as under:

Italy: 7,505

Spain: 3,434

China: 3,293

Iran: 2,234

France: 1331

USA: 884

UK: 463

Globally, so far, 21,031 persons have died to the deadly viral disease while 465,915 are infected. The virus has spread in all the 189 member countries of the United Nations besides other territories and regions are also infested. According to the WHO, the total number of COVID 19 infested nations, territories and regions are 199.

However, a dashboard being operated by a private body in association with Johns Hopkins University has put the number of deaths to 24,077 and total infections to 532,788.

It is pertinent to mention that the WHO data are updated on a particular time in a day generally at 18.00 CET while gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com is updated round the clock. However, the WHO data are always considered more authentic but considering the nature and speed of the COVID 19 pandemic, the difference is not so significant.

