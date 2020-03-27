Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 884 deaths, the US sixth in COVID 19 casualties

With skyrocketing number of casualties, entire Europe, the USA and Canada seem to be heading Italy like pandemic while China is recovering.

With 884 deaths, the US sixth in COVID 19 casualties
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

The United States of America has now become the sixth country of the world in terms of the number of deaths. According to the data with the World Health Organization (WHO), the USA has so far reported 884 death while 63,570 were infected with the virus by March 26, 18.00 CET. China, where the virus was originated has now slipped to the third position in terms of casualties.

The number of deaths due to COVID 19 in the top six countries of the world are as under:

Italy: 7,505

Spain: 3,434

China: 3,293

Iran: 2,234

France: 1331

USA: 884

UK: 463

Globally, so far, 21,031 persons have died to the deadly viral disease while 465,915 are infected. The virus has spread in all the 189 member countries of the United Nations besides other territories and regions are also infested. According to the WHO, the total number of COVID 19 infested nations, territories and regions are 199.

However, a dashboard being operated by a private body in association with Johns Hopkins University has put the number of deaths to 24,077 and total infections to 532,788.

It is pertinent to mention that the WHO data are updated on a particular time in a day generally at 18.00 CET while gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com is updated round the clock. However, the WHO data are always considered more authentic but considering the nature and speed of the COVID 19 pandemic, the difference is not so significant.

For more updates on COVID 19, please visit LIVE DISCOURSE on Coronavirus Pandemic: Let's join the global fight against COVID 19 with Devdiscourse.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan Sikhs demand probe into IS attack, say 'tired' of living in Afghanistan

Families of Afghan Sikhs killed in a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul said that they are tired of living in Afghanistan, urging the government to investigate the attacks on the minority community. A heavily armed Islamic State suicide ...

Not all or nothing: Anti-virus lockdowns could lift slowly

For the millions of Americans living under some form of lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, not knowing when the restrictions will end is a major source of anxiety. Will life events weddings, funerals, even just simple night...

Evangeline Lilly apologises for 'arrogant' remarks about self-quarantine

Actor Evangeline Lilly has tendered an apology over her dismissive and arrogant statement about social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Ant-Man star was severely criticised on social by many, including Game of Thrones act...

Red lights out: Singapore's sex industry shuts due to coronavirus

Shortly after midnight on Friday, a young Asian sex worker dressed in a baggy cotton dress and slippers stepped out of a brothel in Singapores deserted red light district and rolled a wheelie bin to the side of the street.Two hours earlier,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020