Left Menu
Development News Edition

SJVN Limited to provide Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus

In this time of crisis, the central PSU has agreed in principle to provide Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus.

SJVN Limited to provide Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus
SJVN Limited will also extend financial support to provide other essential items like masks, sanitizers, and gloves to these health institutions. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

SJVN Limited, a Miniratna PSU under the Union Ministry of Power, has taken several measures to deal with this coronavirus ( COVID-19) pandemic, which has taken the world by storm. In this time of crisis, the central PSU has agreed in principle to provide Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus.

Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN Limited's Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), has told that this amount will be utilized for procuring six ventilators by Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla and five ventilators by Dr. Rajender Prasad Medical College, Tanda and some ventilators in Rampur Hospital at Khaneri. SJVN Limited will also extend financial support to provide other essential items like masks, sanitizers, and gloves to these health institutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 144 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 2,378

Iran on Friday announced 144 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official number of fatalities to 2,378 in one of the worlds worst-hit countriesIn the past 24 hours, weve had 2,926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections ...

Getting battle-ready for COVID-19 emergency: NDRF chief

The NDRF, the specialised force to tackle disasters, is getting battle-ready should its services are required amid rising cases of the deadly COVID 19 that has put the country under an unprecedented lockdown, its Director General S N Pradha...

Luckily, I have treadmill: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal on COVID-19 lockdown

As the whole world has been sent into a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladeshs newly-appointed ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal said that he is lucky to have a treadmill at his place and as a result, he can look after his fitness duri...

Government gets Rs 11,500 crore through strategic sale of THDC, NEEPCO to NTPC.

Government gets Rs 11,500 crore through strategic sale of THDC, NEEPCO to NTPC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020