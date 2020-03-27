SJVN Limited to provide Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus

SJVN Limited, a Miniratna PSU under the Union Ministry of Power, has taken several measures to deal with this coronavirus ( COVID-19) pandemic, which has taken the world by storm. In this time of crisis, the central PSU has agreed in principle to provide Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus.

Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN Limited's Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), has told that this amount will be utilized for procuring six ventilators by Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla and five ventilators by Dr. Rajender Prasad Medical College, Tanda and some ventilators in Rampur Hospital at Khaneri. SJVN Limited will also extend financial support to provide other essential items like masks, sanitizers, and gloves to these health institutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

