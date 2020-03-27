Number of coronavirus cases in Maha climbs to 147
With 12 people in Sangli testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of patients in Maharashtra rose to 147 on Friday, an increase of 17 within a day, health officials said. Earlier in the day, four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur and another in Gondia, both in eastern Maharashtra.
In Sangli, the number of COVID-19 patients is now 24. All the infected persons in Sangli district are related to or had come in contact with a single family. Some members of this family had returned from Saudi Arabia and later tested positive for the virus.
The newly detected coronavirus patients had already been put in hospital quarantine, said Sangli district civil surgeon C S Salunkhe..
