Kremlin says people can work or study remotely during holiday week

The Kremlin on Friday said people could carry on working home or studying despite next week being declared a holiday to limit the spread of coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the goal of next week was to minimise contact between people and not to grind the education process to a halt.

Earlier on Friday, the Kremlin said an employee in the presidential administration had tested positive for coronavirus.

