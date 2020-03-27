PM Modi wishes for good health of PM of UK as he tests COVID 19 positive
“Dear PM Boris Johnson, You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring the healthy UK” the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has expressed his best wishes for the good health of PM of United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson as he tests positive for COVID 19.
(With Inputs from PIB)
