Swiss gov't allows regional economic shutdowns to curb coronavirus spread

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 19:00 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 19:00 IST
Switzerland's federal government has given regional authorities the authority to shut down or restrict sectors of the economy temporarily if needed to fight the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Friday.

The move aims to smooth coordination in Switzerland's decentalised political system. It came as Switzerland's death toll from the outbreak reached 197 people, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 12,161.

