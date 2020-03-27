Swiss gov't allows regional economic shutdowns to curb coronavirus spread

Switzerland's federal government has given regional authorities the authority to shut down or restrict sectors of the economy temporarily if needed to fight the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Friday.

The move aims to smooth coordination in Switzerland's decentalised political system. It came as Switzerland's death toll from the outbreak reached 197 people, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 12,161.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.