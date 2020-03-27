Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:01 IST
FACTBOX-Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

Key financial and economic measures announced by Canada to support the economy.

* Bank of Canada cut key benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 0.25% on March 27, its lowest in a decade. * The central bank also said it would begin purchases of C$5 billion per week of Government of Canada securities in the secondary market.

* Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp on March 26 bolstered the insured mortgage purchase program to C$150 billion ($107 billion) from previously announced C$50 billion. * The Canadian parliament on Wednesday approved C$52 billion financial package.

* Delays student loan repayment to six months. * Provides a taxable C$2,000 a month benefit for up to fourth months to workers affected by the outbreak. The benefit is also available to Canadian workers affected by the current situation whether or not they are eligible for employment insurance.

* Provides additional help to low and modest income individuals and families with a special top-up payment under the Goods and Services Tax credit, estimated to cost about C$5.5 billion. * Provides eligible small employers a temporary wage subsidy for a period of three months.

* Provides additional assistance to families with children by temporarily boosting Canada Child Benefit payments, delivering almost C$2 billion in extra support. * The government also has offered C$10 billion in credit support to businesses.

* The Bank of Canada on March 20 announced a coordinated action with some other central banks to further enhance liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements. * Extends the tax filing deadline for individuals to June 1, and allows all taxpayers to defer, until after Aug. 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after March 18 and before September 2020.

*Allows all businesses to defer, until after Aug. 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after March 18 and before September 2020. * Further expands Export Development Canada's ability to provide support to domestic businesses.

* Provides flexibility on the Canada account limit, to allow the government to provide additional support to Canadian businesses, when deemed to be in the national interest, to deal with exceptional circumstances. * Augments credit available to farmers and the agri-food sector through Farm Credit Canada.

* Provides one-time funding of C$500 million to provinces through the Canada Health Transfer for their critical healthcare system needs. * Increases the credit available to small, medium, and large Canadian businesses. ($1 = 1.4061 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Denny Thomas Editing by Diane Craft and Steve Orlofsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Spain reports 769 new deaths but says daily rise stabilising

Spains death toll from the coronavirus rose by 769 overnight to 4,858, but a senior health official said the daily increase in the number of deaths was stabilising. Spain is correctly second to Italy in the number of deaths worldwide and th...

eStar, FunPlus Phoenix stay atop LPL standings

eStar pulled out a 2-1 win over LNG Esports and held on to the top spot in Chinas League of Legends Pro League LPL spring season standings Friday. Nipping at their heels are second-place FunPlus Phoenix, which rebounded from a first-match l...

Apple works with White House to release 'COVID-19' app

Apple Inc and the White House said on Friday that the iPhone maker worked with the Trump administration and federal agencies to release an app that will direct users to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on the disease caused by ...

SBI passes on entire repo rate cut to borrowers

Hours after the Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points, the countrys largest lender State Bank of India on Friday said it would pass on the entire cut to its customers, effective April 1. The lender also reduced inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020