KVS directed to provide buildings for housing of suspected covid 19 cases

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ directs Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to provide buildings to local administration for temporary housing of suspected covid-19 cases

In accordance of the direction the competent authority, KVS has decided that on receipt of a formal request (Letter or email) from any Defence Authority or District Administration, the Dy.commissioner/I/C Dy.commissioner/ any other Sr.most officer of region/Principal of KV concerned shall allow the use of classrooms of KV school buildings for TEMPORARILY housing suspected COVID.19 cases. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Keeping in view the situation created by COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has directed Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to provide buildings to local administration for temporary housing of suspected covid.19 cases.

