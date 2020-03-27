Goa: ESI hospital in Margao to be COVID-19 facility, says CM

Goa on Friday designated the 60- bed ESI hospital in Margao town of South Goa as a COVID-19 facility to admit infected patients, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. The state has three COVID-19 patients as of now.

"The process has started to shift the patients there. Those living in the vicinity need not worry as precautions have been taken. The staff from GMCH, ESI and the Directorate of Health Service (DHS) has been assigned to the hospital," he said.

The virology laboratory at GMCH to test samples will start functioning from Saturday, he added. He asked people not to break lockdown rules to buy essentials, stocks of which are in good quantity, adding that he had a meeting with MLAs who have agreed to provide home delivery of such items in their constituencies.

He also said 42 people, who had come in direct contact with the three COVID-19 patients, have been quarantined and tested..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.