Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:41 IST
FACTBOX-Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

* Export Development Canada and Business Development Bank to get additional C$12.5 billion ($8.9 billion) to provide guaranteed loans to small-and medium-sized businesses.

* Canada will cover 75% of payroll wages for small businesses and give those companies access to one-year interest free loans so they can avoid laying off employees. * Bank of Canada cut benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.25% on March 27, its lowest in a decade.

* The central bank also said it would begin purchases of C$5 billion per week of Government of Canada securities in the secondary market. * Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp on March 26 bolstered the insured mortgage purchase program to C$150 billion from previously announced C$50 billion.

* The Canadian parliament on Wednesday approved a C$52 billion financial package. * Delays student loan repayment to six months.

* Provides a taxable C$2,000 a month benefit for up to four months to workers affected by the outbreak. The benefit is also available to Canadian workers affected by the current situation whether or not they are eligible for employment insurance. * Provides additional help to low and modest income individuals and families with a special top-up payment under the Goods and Services Tax credit, estimated to cost about C$5.5 billion.

* Provides eligible small employers a temporary wage subsidy for a period of three months. * Provides additional assistance to families with children by temporarily boosting Canada Child Benefit payments, delivering almost C$2 billion in extra support.

* The government also has offered C$10 billion in credit support to businesses. * The Bank of Canada on March 20 announced a coordinated action with some other central banks to further enhance liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.

* Extends the tax filing deadline for individuals to June 1, and allows all taxpayers to defer, until after Aug. 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after March 18 and before September 2020. *Allows all businesses to defer, until after Aug. 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing on or after March 18 and before September 2020.

* Further expands Export Development Canada's ability to provide support to domestic businesses. * Provides flexibility on the Canada account limit, to allow the government to provide additional support to Canadian businesses, when deemed to be in the national interest, to deal with exceptional circumstances.

* Augments credit available to farmers and the agri-food sector through Farm Credit Canada. * Provides one-time funding of C$500 million to provinces through the Canada Health Transfer for their critical healthcare system needs.

* Increases the credit available to small, medium, and large Canadian businesses. ($1 = 1.4061 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Denny Thomas Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

A U.S. recession? Probably. Depression? Only if the virus is untamed

By Howard Schneider WASHINGTON, March 27 - A U.S. recession may already be underway. Could it be worseThe Great Depression that began with a stock market crash in 1929 and lasted until 1933 scarred a generation with massive unemployment and...

Guj HC hears coronavirus, lockdown PILs through video

The Gujarat High Court on Friday gave one more week to the state government to respond to the unattended reliefs claimed in various PILs filed recently in connection with the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent national lockdown. Six su...

Six positive cases detected in Chhattisgarh so far: State Health Minister TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo on Friday said that six confirmed cases of coronavirus have been found in the state so far and also spoke in detail about how the state is planning to combat the outbreak. Six positive cases have bee...

INSIGHT-Coronavirus emerges as major threat to U.S. election process

U.S. election officials looking to construct a safe voting system in a worsening coronavirus pandemic are confronting a grim reality there may not be enough time, money or political will to make it happen by the November election.The possib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020