England's Chief Medical Officer self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Friday he would self-isolate at home for the next seven days after experiencing symptoms compatible with Covid-19 on Thursday night.

Whitty has worked closely with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said earlier on Friday he had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

