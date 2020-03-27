Left Menu
Golf-Evian Championship moved to August due to coronavirus

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:54 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:54 IST
The Evian Championship, the fourth women's golf major of the year, has been moved to August from July due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, is the second women's major to be disrupted by the pandemic after the ANA Inspiration major scheduled for California early next month was moved to September.

Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the event will now be played on Aug. 6-9. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 created a window for organisers to hold the event a week before the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick. "This adjustment makes for easier travel for players and assists us as we look to reschedule previously postponed events during a crowded summer and fall time frame," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement https://www.lpga.com/news/2020-evian-to-move-to-august.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the global sporting calendar and a number of golf events that were to be held between April and June have been postponed, including three of the men's majors -- the Masters, the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

