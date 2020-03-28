Left Menu
Development News Edition

Historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill passes U.S. House, becomes law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 02:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 02:32 IST
Historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill passes U.S. House, becomes law

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed it into law. The massive bill passed the Senate and House of Representatives nearly unanimously. The rare bipartisan action underscored how seriously Republican and Democratic lawmakers are taking the global pandemic as Americans suffer, and the medical system threatens to buckle.

"Our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the worst pandemic in over 100 years," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the close of a three-hour debate before the lower chamber approved the bill. "Whatever we do next, right now we're going to pass this legislation." The massive bill also rushes billions of dollars to medical providers on the front lines of the outbreak.

The Democratic-led House approved the package on a voice vote, turning back a procedural challenge from Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who had sought to force a formal, recorded vote. To keep Massie's gambit from delaying the bill's passage, hundreds of lawmakers from both parties returned to Washington despite the risk of contracting coronavirus. For many, that meant long drives or overnight flights.

Massie, who has repeatedly defied party leaders, wrote on Twitter that he thought the bill contained too much extraneous spending and gave too much power to the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank. His fellow lawmakers overruled his request for a recorded vote. Trump, a Republican, attacked Massie on Twitter, calling him a "third rate Grandstander" and saying he should be thrown out of the party. "He just wants the publicity," wrote the president, who last week began pushing for urgent action on coronavirus after long downplaying the risk.

Democratic and Republican leaders asked members to return to Washington to ensure there would be enough present to head off Massie's gambit. Representatives from as far away as California were present for the debate. The session was held under special rules to limit the spread of the disease among members, who used hand sanitizer and in at least one case wore protective gloves. At least five members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than two dozen have self-quarantined to limit its spread.

The Senate, which approved the bill in a unanimous vote on Wednesday evening, has adjourned and is not scheduled to return to Washington until April 20. 'THE VIRUS IS HERE'

Democratic and Republican leaders appeared together at a news conference to celebrate the bill's passage -- also unusual event for a chamber that is normally sharply divided along partisan lines. "The virus is here. We did not ask for it, we did not invite it. We did not choose it. But with the passing of the bill you will see that we will fight it together, and we will win together," said Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican.

He did not say whether Massie would face any disciplinary measures from the party. The rescue package is the largest fiscal relief measure ever by Congress.

The $2.2 trillion measure includes $500 billion to help hard-hit industries and $290 billion for payments of up to $3,000 to millions of families. It will also provide $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and at least $100 billion for hospitals and related health systems.

On Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States Thursday, the United States surpassed China and Italy on as the country with the most coronavirus cases. The number of U.S. cases exceeded 100,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally. The death toll had exceeded 1,300 by Thursday. Adding to the misery, the Labor Department reported the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to 3.28 million, the highest level ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Hea...

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, Republican of Pennsylvania, said on Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, the fifth member of Congress to do so. In a statement, Kelly said he had started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earl...

U.S. group bombards doctors with coronavirus petition to cut 'red tape'

Dr. Eric Anderson had just finished vacuuming his New Hampshire home early on Wednesday when the phone in his pocket buzzed with an unusual text message. The message - part of a barrage of texts sent to doctors across the nation - urged him...

Doctor working with Amazon tribe tests positive for coronavirus

A doctor working with the largest tribe in the Amazon has tested positive for the coronavirus, Brazils Health Ministry said on Friday, ringing alarm bells that the epidemic could spread to vulnerable and remote indigenous communities with d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020