KPMG chairman Bill Michael contracts coronavirus

  • Updated: 28-03-2020 03:28 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 03:27 IST
British accounting firm KPMG's chairman, Bill Michael, has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2QOyvdS on Friday.

Michael was diagnosed on Friday after being admitted to the hospital for two weeks, the newspaper said. Melanie Richards, deputy chair of KPMG UK, and Tim Jones, chief operating officer, have been running the firm in his absence, the report said.

KPMG was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment. Earlier this month, KPMG informed its UK partners that Michael was unwell and was unable to work, but he had not yet been tested for COVID-19, the FT report added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he has been tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his Downing Street residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

